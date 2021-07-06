East El Paso fight ends in stabbing with victim seriously hurt

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso fight early Tuesday ended in a stabbing, with the victim seriously wounded.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. by police in the 3800 block of Leticia.

Officers responding to word of a fight at that location found the stabbing victim.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word as to what triggered the fight or whether any arrests had been made.