El Paso man arrested after road rage incident ends in gunfire

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police detectives on Tuesday announced the charging of a suspect in a road rage incident that occurred in late May.

30-year-old Denzel Bradley Williams was arrested over the holiday weekend by a fugitive task force on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault.

Police allege Williams pulled out a gun while driving and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle following a road rage incident that began on Pellicano Drive and ended in the 1900 block of N. Zaragoza Road late night on May 29.

The victim's car was struck by bullets several times, but police said that driver was not injured.

Williams was being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on $150,000 bond.