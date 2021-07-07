Anthony, Sunland Park among safest places to live in New Mexico

Crime

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Two El Paso-area communities are among the safest places to live in New Mexico, according to a new report from Safewise.

Safewise looked at the most recent FBI crime data stats including violent crime, package theft and murders, to make their determinations, ABC affiliate KOAT noted.

The online publication Only in Your State published the Safewise report’s findings which - in addition to Anthony and Sunland Park - also lists Milan, Corrales, Raton, Eunice, Rio Rancho, Truth or Consequences, Edgewood and Bosque Farms among the safest towns in the state.

According to the findings, Eunice had the lowest violent crime rate and Milan had the lowest property crime rate over the past year.

The Safewise report said violent crimes in New Mexico are on the decline over the past year and lists murder as the least violent crime in the state.