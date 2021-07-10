Skip to Content
today at 7:11 PM
Police probe underway into El Paso boy’s shooting with BB gun

Police at the scene in northeast El Paso where a boy was shot by a BB gun.
Police at the scene in northeast El Paso where a boy was shot by a BB gun.

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso boy believed to be 12 years old was shot and seriously wounded with a BB gun late Saturday afternoon, prompting a criminal investigation.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 4600 Harcourt Drive in northeast El Paso.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with what first-responders described as serious injuries.

The El Paso police Crime Scene Unit was summoned to the shooting scene and red crime tape was put up by officers.

No further details were available from authorities on Saturday evening.

