1 seriously hurt in Horizon City shooting involving DPS trooper

Crime

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has been involved in a shooting in Horizon City that seriously wounded a person, authorities confirmed to ABC-7.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Eastlake Boulevard at a gas station that sits next to a pair of fast-food restaurants.

A gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to El Paso's Del Sol Medical Center in serious condition, first-responders indicated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies - including DPS, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Horizon police - responded to the scene. Numerous flashing lights could be seen in the parking lot and yellow crime tape was erected around the shooting scene.

Officials said it was a developing situation, so no additional details were immediately available.