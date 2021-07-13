Bomb squad examines suspicious item in east El Paso store plaza

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso police bomb squad on Tuesday evening continued to examine a suspicious item found at an east side shopping plaza.

The strange package was found at Yarbrough and Vista Del Sol in a shopping complex that included a fabrics store and a real estate office.

Bomb squad officers were dispatched to the scene about 3:45 p.m. and remained there examining the object five hours later.

Police tape cordoned off the parking lot of the store plaza as bomb squad vehicles were parked in front of businesses.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene observed officers in explosive protective gear laying wires, suggesting they might attempt a possible detonation effort.

Police spokesmen didn't immediately respond to requests for comment about the situation.