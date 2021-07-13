DPS trooper shoots, seriously hurts attacker in Horizon City

Crime

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper shot and seriously wounded a man who reportedly attacked him in Horizon City on Tuesday afternoon, according to interviews with authorities and witnesses.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Eastlake Boulevard at a gas station that sits next to a pair of fast-food restaurants.

While officials did not immediately provide details of what led up to the shooting, a gas station employee told ABC-7 that a state trooper who stopped to get gas was physically attacked at the pumps by a man in a white pickup truck who pulled in behind the DPS cruiser.

The witness told ABC-7 that the trooper being attacked then opened fire on the man, who fell to the ground after being shot.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to El Paso's Del Sol Medical Center in serious condition, first-responders indicated. The trooper was not injured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies - including DPS, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Horizon police - responded to the scene. Numerous flashing lights could be seen in the gas station parking lot and yellow crime tape was erected around a portion of it immediately following the shooting.