Man in his 60s shot, critically wounded at San Eli intersection

Crime

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- A man in his 60s was shot and critically wounded at a San Elizario intersection on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting victim was found about 12:10 p.m. at Las Pompas and Chicken Ranch Road by authorities responding to a report of shots fired.

The San Elizario City Marshal and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were searching for the shooter; no arrests had been made so far.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were trying to determine what led up to the shooting.