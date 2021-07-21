Court documents detail why man says he left dog along Horizon road in viral video
UPDATE, July 26: Court documents obtained by ABC-7 on Monday provided new details in the case of a man accused of abandoning a Husky on a roadside in Horizon City last week in an incident captured on viral video.
68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos faces animal cruelty charges stemming from the dog dumping at Ascencion and Temperance streets on July 20.
Court documents indicate Campos reportedly told sheriff's investigators that the dog was a stray in his neighborhood that killed a neighbor's dog and destroyed his garden, so he decided to relocate the Husky and did not have the phone number for Animal Control.
Investigators said Campos also told them that the young man seen on video taking the collar off the dog had nothing to do with his decision to relocate the Husky. Campos said he simply asked the boy to help him catch and release the animal.
According to the American Kennel Club, the Siberian Husky is among the least aggressive and more friendly dog breeds.
UPDATE, July 23: El Paso County Sheriff's deputies on Friday announced the arrest of a man for abandoning a dog on the side of an Horizon City road and driving off in an incident that was captured on a video that went viral.
The 68-year-old man, Luis Antonio Campus, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of animal cruelty, with his bond set at $5,000.
Deputies said they also anticipated making a second arrest in the case soon.
UPDATE, July 22: The tragic story of a Husky abandoned on the side of an Horizon City road now has a happy ending.
The Clappsaddle family is bringing in a new addition to their home after watching the viral video of the dog chasing a vehicle, after the people inside left the Husky on the roadside and drove off.
The Husky's new family has given him the name "Ninook," after a character from the 1987 film "The Lost Boys."
"When I saw the video and I saw him run after the car, it just made my heart feel like broken - but now that he's running around and he's happy, I feel very happy and excited," said Maddie Clappsaddle.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office animal cruelty unit said it continues its investigation aimed at fidning those who abandoned the dog.
ORIGINAL REPORT, July 21: HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Animal cruelty investigators on Wednesday sought to identify a family seen on video abandoning a dog along the side of a road in Horizon City before taking off in their car.
The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection of Ascencion and Temperance, where authorities said they found the abandoned Husky after receiving a call about a dog being left along the roadway.
Video of the incident, taken by witness Joy Dominguez, was provided to ABC-7. It was also posted to social media and has gone viral.
Authorities asked anyone who can identify the family in the video to call the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 915-538-2185.
“These crimes against our voiceless animal victims are taken seriously and we actively seek to hold suspects accountable for these cruel acts,” a sheriff's spokesman said in a statement Wednesday indicating that deputies were actively working the case.
The spokesman indicated an examination of the abandoned Husky found the dog to be in good health; the canine has been placed with a local animal rescuer for care.
Comments
22 Comments
Just run a check on the license plate. Clearly visible.
A Jeep. Lic. # MZF-2384. Go gettem!
The snitch K1DPR full fledge. Lol
Alberto Velarde, animal abuser.
Poor little guy. I would have gladly taken him or her.
But you can’t because you are not real. Just a schizo Alberto.
I have no tolerance for people that are cruel to animals. Take them out to the desert and dump them just like they did to this poor guy.
Teared up seeing him run after them, wondering why they weren’t taking him with them. 🙁
Ditto. At least now he’s in a loving home.🥰
They are Trumpers. No empathy. Dump and trump.
Typical stupid rant from alberto, the resident mental case.
They looked Hispanic. Not Trump supporters either. Only leftists throw away their pets.
So Trump supporters are all white? Thank you.
No moron. Hes saying that trump supporters have morals and wpuld never leave a dog on the side of a road like that.
It’s not rocket science, run the tag and put out a BOLO on the vehicle.
We adopted a stray Golden Retriever that found us, someone dumped.
Dog dumping but oblivious vehicle behind them
This is what Trump did to all the low IQ thunkers. Then you see them hillbillies running after the loser/failed president. Lol.
You are the lowest IQ thunker in El Paso alberto.
Alberto has no IQ. His posts prove it.
Updated now to show the dog has a good home and the former owner has been arrested. Nothing like a happy ending. Just ask Bob Kraft.
Yes we can read we don’t need you to tell us an article says. Are you stupid or something?
Never seen a stray dog run behind a car unknown to him. Sure. Stick it to the SOB.