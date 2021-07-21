Search is on for family caught on video dumping dog along Horizon City road

Crime

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Animal cruelty investigators on Wednesday sought to identify a family seen on video abandoning a dog along the side of a road in Horizon City before taking off in their car.

The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection of Ascencion and Temperance, where El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said they found the abandoned Husky after receiving a call about a dog being left along the roadway.

Video of the incident, taken by witness Joy Dominguez, was provided to ABC-7. It was also posted to social media and has gone viral.

Authorities asked anyone who can identify the family in the video to call the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 915-538-2185.

“These crimes against our voiceless animal victims are taken seriously and we actively seek to hold suspects accountable for these cruel acts,” a sheriff's spokesman said in a statement Wednesday indicating that deputies were actively working the case.

The spokesman indicated an examination of the abandoned Husky found the dog to be in good health; the canine has been placed with a local animal rescuer for care.