Arrest made in east El Paso shooting that wounds 26-year-old

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 26-year-old man was wounded and another 26-year-old man was arrested following an overnight shooting at bar closing time in east El Paso.

Police said the shooting occurred outside the El Paso Draft House about 2:10 a.m. Sunday at 1798 George Dieter Drive.

The 26-year-old victim went to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities indicated, while the 26-year-old suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene.

The names of the victim and suspect were not provided by police.

Investigators didn't reveal a motive for the shooting and no further details were immediately available.