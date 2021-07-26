Family violence leads to El Paso man’s arrest for human smuggling, drugs and guns

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A police response to a family violence call led to the arrest of a west El Paso man on multiple charges of human smuggling along with drugs and weapons violations, officials said Monday.

The arrest of 30–year-old Juan Alfredo Arellano Jr. came after officers went Sunday afternoon to an apartment in the 5100 block of Chromite Street off Doniphan Drive following reports of a domestic disturbance at that location.

Authorities said in addition to assaulting a woman inside the apartment, they discovered Arellano was holding a Mexican national in the apartment as "part of a human smuggling operation." Investigators said the 30-year-old woman "reportedly paid “coyotes” $12,000 to smuggle her into the U.S. and take her to North Carolina."

Officers said a search of the apartment also turned up cocaine, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Arellano remained held Monday in the El Paso County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000 for charges including smuggling of persons, assault and family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture and delivery of cocaine and marijuana, and violation of his parole.