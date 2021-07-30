Socorro man arrested after dog found ‘covered in blood’

Crime

SOCORRO, Texas -- A Socorro man has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge after his dog was found "covered in blood," police announced Friday.

Hector Ortiz, 29, was being held in the El Paso County Jail on $10,000 bond; no mugshot was provided by police.

Socorro police said officers found the "severely neglected" dog earlier this week at Ortiz's home in the 1000 block of Half Moon Way after receiving a call reporting animal cruelty.

In an incident report, police said they "located a white dog inside a doghouse with a white t-shirt wrapped around its lower abdomen that was covered in blood. When officers removed the t-shirt, they observed a severe wound infection to its abdomen."

Investigators indicated they believe the dog had been neglected for a long period of time; the dog is currently undergoing treatment at El Paso Animal Services.