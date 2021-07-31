Arizona flags at half-staff to honor former El Pasoan killed in shooting rampage

Crime

TUCSON, Arizona -- Flags flew at half-staff Saturday across Arizona by order of the governor in honor of a 20-year-old Tucson emergency medical technician who died from his injuries after being shot by a gunman in a rampage last week.

The death of Jacob Dindinger, a former El Pasoan, was announced Friday by his employer, American Medical Response, in a brief statement.

“Our thoughts are with Jacob and his family as we honor his life and his service," the company said.

Police said several other people were wounded or grazed by gunfire during a string of related incidents on July 18. They included a neighbor who was fatally shot while trying to douse a house fire and the gunman’s girlfriend, who was found dead inside the house after the fire.

Dindinger had been hospitalized in extremely critically condition since being being shot by the gunman while sitting in an ambulance with a co-worker.

The gunman, identified by police as Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, died July 21 after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police that ended the rampage.

A paramedic who was a co-worker of Dindinger and a firefighter also were wounded, and a second neighbor was grazed by a bullet.

A motive for the attack remained unclear, police have said.