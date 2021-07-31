Man clings to life after east El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition following an early Saturday morning shooting in east El Paso.
Detectives were summoned to the shooting scene at 2309 Viilla Plata Drive just before 5 a.m.
Police said the man who was shot was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities didn't indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests had been made.
No further details were immediately available.
Comments
2 Comments
Can’t have a weekend without a shooting, sticking and a pedestrian hit and run.
Another shooting in Stevie’s so safe El Paso.