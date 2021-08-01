Argument ends in shooting; man critically hurt in Lower Valley

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley.

The gunfire occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the Michele Apartments in the 8500 block of Alameda Avenue.

Authorities at the scene said two men in their 20s were apparently involved in an argument that escalated, with one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other.

The shooter fled the scene and has yet to be arrested, officers indicated, while the victim was taken to an area hospital with what they described as life-threatening injuries.