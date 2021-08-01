Man critically wounded in Lower Valley shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Police offered scant details about the gunfire that occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Alameda Avenue.

But officers did indicate that the man suffering gunshot wounds was was taken to an area hospital with what they described as life-threatening injuries.

It wasn't indicated what led up to the shooting - or if any arrests had been made.