Woman shot, wounded at Planet Fitness in Las Cruces; arrest made

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 29-year-old woman was shot and wounded Tuesday morning at a gym in Las Cruces where she worked, authorities confirmed to ABC-7.

That shooting took place about 8 a.m. at the Planet Fitness at 1300 El Paseo Road.

The employee suffered at least one gunshot wound and was being treated at Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

"Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the direction he took off running. Officers quickly located and detained a man, believed to be the suspect, nearby," Las Cruces police spokesman Dan Trujillo said.

He didn't indicate a motive for he shooting or what led up to the gunfire; the names of the victim and the suspect also weren't released.

Planet Fitness was temporarily closed as police investigated, but the gym has since reopened.