Las Cruces man faces 17 felony charges in 2 alleged attempts to kill ex-girlfriend

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is jailed without bond on 17 felony charges after police allege he kidnapped, beat and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend before trying to kill her - twice.

David Chavez, 18, was arrested Wednesday following the incidents and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of criminal sexual penetration, four counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration, seven counts of aggravated battery against a household member, one count of aggravated battery and one count of kidnapping.

A Las Cruces police spokesman offered the following account of how events unfolded in a statement issued Thursday....