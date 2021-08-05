Las Cruces man faces 17 felony charges in 2 alleged attempts to kill ex-girlfriend
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is jailed without bond on 17 felony charges after police allege he kidnapped, beat and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend before trying to kill her - twice.
David Chavez, 18, was arrested Wednesday following the incidents and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.
He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of criminal sexual penetration, four counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration, seven counts of aggravated battery against a household member, one count of aggravated battery and one count of kidnapping.
A Las Cruces police spokesman offered the following account of how events unfolded in a statement issued Thursday....
"Chavez’s ex-girlfriend was staying at a friend’s house the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 3, and asked Chavez for a ride to her home. On Wednesday morning, Chavez drove the woman home and then forced his way inside.-LCPD statement
Once inside the home, investigators learned, Chavez physically restrained the woman, battered her, sexually assaulted her numerous times, threatened to kill her and twice tried to do so.
About 7 a.m. Wednesday, the woman utilized a self-defense tactic to temporarily immobilize Chavez and used the opportunity to flee the home. She ran to a neighbor’s home and asked that she call 911.
Police subsequently located Chavez at his residence and took him into custody."
