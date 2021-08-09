2 arrested for northeast El Paso house fire ruled arson

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a Monday morning house fire in northeast El Paso that investigators determined was deliberately set.

The blaze, which broke out about 3 a.m., damaged a home and several cars in the 5700 block of Marie Tobins near Railroad and Hondo Pass.

A 22-year-old and a 26-year-old were taken into custody, authorities said. One was charged with arson, while the other was charged with failure to report the fire.

The identifies of the pair arrested were not immediately released by fire officials, nor did they provide any further details about the arson.