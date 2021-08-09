Skip to Content
2 arrested for northeast El Paso house fire ruled arson

An early morning fire in northeast El Paso that was ruled an arson.
EL PASO, Texas -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a Monday morning house fire in northeast El Paso that investigators determined was deliberately set.

The blaze, which broke out about 3 a.m., damaged a home and several cars in the 5700 block of Marie Tobins near Railroad and Hondo Pass.

A 22-year-old and a 26-year-old were taken into custody, authorities said. One was charged with arson, while the other was charged with failure to report the fire.

The identifies of the pair arrested were not immediately released by fire officials, nor did they provide any further details about the arson.

