El Paso teen accused of drunk road rage, trying to hit man with car

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A teenager has been arrested following what El Paso County Sheriff's deputies described on Wednesday as a drunken case of road rage in which he tried to strike a man with his car.

Joshua Anthony Moreno, 19, was being held on $26,000 bond in the El Paso County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated.

Deputies said the arrest stemmed from a road rage incident on Monday morning in the 14000 block of Antwerp Street in El Paso County.

Investigators indicated that Moreno's car struck a man's vehicle during the dispute - and when the man exited his vehicle, Moreno tried to hit him with his car.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene in response to a 911 call, Moreno clearly appeared to be drunk and was immediately arrested.

Authorities didn't indicate what led to the dispute between Moreno and the other driver, and a sheriff's incident report also didn't say whether that other driver suffered any serious injuries in the incident.