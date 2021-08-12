Arrest, search warrants served after SWAT standoff ends in far east El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A SWAT team descended on a far east El Paso apartment complex late Thursday morning as a standoff ensued when police tried to execute both search and arrest warrants.

A police spokesman said SWAT was on scene as of 11:30 a.m. and was able to make entry just after noon to an apartment in the 4100 block of Rich Beam Boulevard.

Reports indicated the SWAT team's presence was requested by officers who were already at the apartment complex, where they had been dispatched around 8 a.m. for an unknown emergency.

No further details were immediately available from authorities.