2 critically wounded, 4 arrested in far east El Paso gang shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men were critically wounded in a far east El Paso shooting tied to gangs, triggering a standoff with police that ended in four arrests.

Events unfolded early Saturday at 3131 Red Velvet Place, where neighbors told ABC-7 they heard four gunshots.

First-responders said two shooting victims were rushed from the scene to hospitals, with both suffering life-threatening injuries.

Suspects in the gunfire were holed-up in a house nearby and initially refused to come out; the standoff eventually ended with police making four arrests.

The El Paso Police Gang Unit was leading the investigation into the double shooting, which indicated it was believed to be gang-related.

Authorities didn't release any further details on Saturday morning.