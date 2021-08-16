Skip to Content
El Paso man arrested after shots fired during family dispute, SWAT standoff

Police tape blocks off a south-central El Paso street that was the scene of a SWAT standoff.
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso police SWAT team was deployed in a south-central neighborhood Monday morning after gunfire rang out during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at a home in the 100 block of S. Glenwood Street, where police said a man inside refused to come out.

The standoff came after officers who responded to a family violence call indicated shots were fired at that location. The SWAT call out was reported by police around 11:40 a.m.

A police spokesman advised about 12:45 p.m. that the man came out of the house and was taken into custody by officers.

No other details were immediately available from authorities.

