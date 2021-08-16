Victim shot dead in central Las Cruces business district

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Police said a person was shot Monday night in a business district in central Las Cruces and an ABC-7 crew at the scene observed a body covered by a sheet.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street.

Investigators blocked off the intersection along with a one-block radius on Lohman and Walnut for much of the night.

Police advised people to avoid the area, which includes a number of major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Sprouts and Hobby Lobby.

Authorities wouldn't discuss the victim's apparent death or the circumstances surrounding the shooting; they also wouldn't say whether any arrests had been made.