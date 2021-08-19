Skip to Content
Crime
El Paso police say drunk driver’s arrest averted wrong-way crash tragedy

Stephanie Moreno, charged with DWI.
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say officers were able to stop a wrong-way driver and potentially avoid a tragic head-on collision.

It happened early Wednesday morning along Interstate 10 westbound at Hawkins.

According to police, multiple emergency calls alerted officers to a woman driving the wrong way.

DWI task force officers performed a special maneuver used to slow down other drivers, and it allowed another officer to reach and block the wrong-way driver.

Police arrested Stephanie Moreno and charged her with DWI; she was booked into the downtown jail on $4,000 bond.

