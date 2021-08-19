El Paso police say drunk driver’s arrest averted wrong-way crash tragedy
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say officers were able to stop a wrong-way driver and potentially avoid a tragic head-on collision.
It happened early Wednesday morning along Interstate 10 westbound at Hawkins.
According to police, multiple emergency calls alerted officers to a woman driving the wrong way.
DWI task force officers performed a special maneuver used to slow down other drivers, and it allowed another officer to reach and block the wrong-way driver.
Police arrested Stephanie Moreno and charged her with DWI; she was booked into the downtown jail on $4,000 bond.
Sadly, they will just let her go with a slap on the wrist and a “don’t do it again.”