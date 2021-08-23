Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
Published 7:16 PM

Tornillo teen held on $100k bond, accused of kidnapping woman

Angel Elias, accused of kidnapping.
EPCSO
Angel Elias, accused of kidnapping.

TORNILLIO, Texas -- An 18-year-old man from Tornillo is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly abducted a woman last week, El Paso County sheriff's deputies said Monday.

Investigators said say that Angel Elias forced his way into a house last Friday and adducted the woman by force.

Authorities later found the woman nearby with minor injuries, while Elias was arrested.

He was being held in the El Paso County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

El Paso / Local News / News

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content