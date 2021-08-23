Tornillo teen held on $100k bond, accused of kidnapping woman

Crime

TORNILLIO, Texas -- An 18-year-old man from Tornillo is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly abducted a woman last week, El Paso County sheriff's deputies said Monday.

Investigators said say that Angel Elias forced his way into a house last Friday and adducted the woman by force.



Authorities later found the woman nearby with minor injuries, while Elias was arrested.

He was being held in the El Paso County Jail with a $100,000 bond.