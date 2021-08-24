Skip to Content
Crime
today at 4:43 PM
El Paso deputies search for shooter who critically hurt 22-year-old man

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for the assailant who shot a 22-year-old man in the neck over the weekend, critically wounding him, and put out a public call for help.

Investigators said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation that took place early Saturday in the 15500 block of Union Avenue.

The wounded man, whose name wasn't released, remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.

No arrests had yet been made and authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit at 915-538-2291.

