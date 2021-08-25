Skip to Content
Crime
today at 6:33 AM
1 critically hurt, 1 arrested in central El Paso ‘criminal mischief’ case

El Paso police respond to a criminal mischief call in central El Paso.
El Paso police respond to a criminal mischief call in central El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after police responded to a 'criminal mischief' call in central El Paso early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2600 block of Fillmore Avenue.

Police dispatchers told ABC-7 that a person was reportedly smashing windows in the neighborhood.

A police spokesman would not say how the person was injured.

Police did indicate that one person was arrested.

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

