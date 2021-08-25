1 critically hurt, 1 arrested in central El Paso ‘criminal mischief’ case
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after police responded to a 'criminal mischief' call in central El Paso early Wednesday morning.
It happened in the 2600 block of Fillmore Avenue.
Police dispatchers told ABC-7 that a person was reportedly smashing windows in the neighborhood.
A police spokesman would not say how the person was injured.
Police did indicate that one person was arrested.
Breaking someone’s windows is a good way of getting shot.