1 critically hurt, 1 arrested in central El Paso ‘criminal mischief’ case

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after police responded to a 'criminal mischief' call in central El Paso early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2600 block of Fillmore Avenue.

Police dispatchers told ABC-7 that a person was reportedly smashing windows in the neighborhood.

A police spokesman would not say how the person was injured.

Police did indicate that one person was arrested.