Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 12:22 AM
Published 11:46 PM

2 shot, 1 dead as gunfire breaks out inside Socorro bar

Crime scene tape blocks off the parking lot around a Socorro bar where a deadly shooting happened,
KVIA
Crime scene tape blocks off the parking lot around a Socorro bar where a deadly shooting happened,

SOCORRO, Texas -- Two people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar in Socorro late Wednesday night.

The gunfire occurred at Coconuts Wing Cantina at 10750 N. Loop and multiple police agencies were on scene investigating as of 10:40 p.m., according to Socorro police.

An El Paso County Sheriff's official told ABC-7 that one shooting victim died at the scene, while another was rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities indicated the gunshots rang out inside the bar, but there was no immediate word what led up to the deadly incident. There was also no word of any arrests.

Police crime scene tape cordoned off the parking lot around the bar, which sits in a shopping strip area.

No further details were immediately available from authorities.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content