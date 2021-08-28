Pair of overnight Las Cruces shootings leave 2 critically wounded

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A pair of separate shootings early Saturday morning in Las Cruces left a man and a teenager critically wounded, with each being flown to an El Paso hospital for treatment.

Both shootings took place shortly after midnight, taking place about 20 minutes apart.

Police indicated the first shooting happened at 12:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Payne, where officers found a 38-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the face and torso.

The second shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Foster, where a 15-year-old boy was shot in what police described as the "lower extremities."

Because of the severity of their injuries, both victims were transported to University Medical Center at El Paso for hospitalization.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been reported by police for either shooting.