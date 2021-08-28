Victim critically wounded in northeast El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- A northeast El Paso shooting Saturday night left a person hospitalized in critical condition.
It happened in the 5800 block of Pickerel and was reported by police about 9:45 p.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police didn't indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests had been made.
