East El Paso assault victim clings to life in hospital

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- The victim of an early Sunday morning assault in east El Paso was clinging to life at a local hospital, police said.

The incident, which happened in the 1400 block of Amstater Circle, was reported by police just before 4 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but didn't elaborate further.

The circumstances surrounding the assault were unknown and police didn't indicate whether any arrests in the case had occurred.

No further details were immediately available.