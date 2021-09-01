Skip to Content
Man gunned down in Las Cruces neighborhood

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man was gunned down Wednesday night in a Las Cruces residential neighborhood and police confirmed a homicide investigation was underway.

The deadly shooting happened on Meriwether Street near Tingley Drive in the Legends West neighborhood, where police were called after residents heard gunshots.

Police had not reported any arrests and were reportedly looking for a vehicle that fled the shooting scene.

No further details were immediately available.

