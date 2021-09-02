Las Cruces man sought in rape of teen girl near Organ Mountain HS

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police asked for the public's help Thursday in finding a man who is accused of the violent kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The man sought was identified by authorities as 45-year-old Jorge Luis Claro Quezada. He faces multiple felony charges including kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration of a child and criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Investigators said the abduction and rape happened last Friday during the noon hour in the the 5700 block of Mesa Grande Boulevard. The victim, a student of Organ Mountain High School, told police that she went to the McDonald’s there for a soft drink.

After leaving the restaurant, police said Quezada offered the girl a ride back to campus. Although she initially declined the offer, she accepted the ride when he offered it for a second time.

Police said after girl got into Quezada's red Ford Explorer, he held her against her will and sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.

Quezada finally released the girl after about an hour, investigators said, and the teen walked back to campus where she alerted school officials about her ordeal.

Officers said they later found the red Ford Explorer in a parking lot, but Quezada’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Quezada is described by authorities as 5'5" and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators urged anyone with information on Quezada’s location to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.