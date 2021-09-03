Armed standoff east of Las Cruces comes to an end with 2 in custody

Crime

UPDATE: A standoff that ensued following gunfire in an area east of Las Cruces finally came to an end late Friday afternoon when Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies took two suspects into custody.

The crime scene remained active as deputies were awaiting the arrival of a search warrant before entering the home.

ORIGINAL REPORT: DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies asked residents along a stretch of Weisner Road near Highway 70 east of Las Cruces to shelter in place on Friday afternoon due to a standoff with an armed man holed up inside a nearby home.

Authorities described the standoff at 8910 Corona as an "active scene" and a SWAT team had been deployed.

Sheriff's officials said the incident began unfolding with a 911 call from a woman who reported hearing gunshots in the area; deputies who responded witnessed gunfire coming from the home.

There was a limited exchange of gunfire, sheriff's officials said, and a deputy suffered minor injuries after being hit by a bullet fragment.

Authorities said no other injuries had been reported.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown and after-school bus service was being rerouted around the crime scene, Las Cruces Public Schools officials said.

In a brief statement the Sheriff's Office told people to avoid the area.

"There will be no travel into the area via Hanger Lake, Corona or Weisner. Please remain out of the area until further notice," the DASO statement said. "We are asking residents in the area of Luna Vista on the north, Tammy Lane on the south, Hanger Lake on the west and Coyote on the east to shelter in place."

No further details were immediately available.