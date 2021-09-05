Carjacker leads El Paso police on chase before abandoning vehicle

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were searching Sunday evening for a man wanted in a carjacking that happened in the Bartlett area.

Officers spotted the stolen red sedan and chased it as the car made its way to Transmountain and then towards northeast El Paso.

Police broke off the pursuit as it reached dangerous speeds; the car was later found abandoned near Austin High School.

The carjacker remained at large; he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, but officers had no further description.