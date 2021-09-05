Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 8:05 PM

Carjacker leads El Paso police on chase before abandoning vehicle

An EPPD squad car is seen at night in this file photo.
KVIA
An EPPD squad car is seen at night in this file photo.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were searching Sunday evening for a man wanted in a carjacking that happened in the Bartlett area.

Officers spotted the stolen red sedan and chased it as the car made its way to Transmountain and then towards northeast El Paso.

Police broke off the pursuit as it reached dangerous speeds; the car was later found abandoned near Austin High School.

The carjacker remained at large; he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, but officers had no further description.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories / Traffic

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

5 Comments

  4. Wanna continue stereotyping and making insensitive racial remarks? I got more where that came from. Like …go pick up your brother, which is your father. Kinda trailertrashinomics.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content