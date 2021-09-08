El Paso man arrested with over $80k of fentanyl in car

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso motorist has been jailed on felony drug charges after sheriff's deputies said they found over $80,000 worth of fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jose Perez Lorta, 24, was being held in the El Paso County jail on $200,000 bond on charges of drug possession, manufacture and delivery.

Deputies said they pulled over Lorta on Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Darrington and during a search of his car discovered 409 grams of fentanyl along with four grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The street value of the confiscated fentanyl is estimated to be $81,800 - which amounts to $200 a gram, according to AddictionResource.net.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is well-known for its extreme potency, which according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is 100 times greater than morphine. Because of its high potency, agents indicated it is is one of the most dangerous opioids found on the streets today.