Central El Paso SWAT standoff after 2 hurt in robbery, stabbing
EL PASO,Texas -- A SWAT situation was unfolding in central El Paso on Wednesday as police surrounded a house located next to a bank building following a morning robbery and stabbing in which two men were injured.
El Paso police officers blocked off an area in the 2900 block of E. Yandell Street near Raynor around 11 a.m. as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter buzzed overhead in support of the SWAT operation.
Authorities indicated the SWAT call out occurred as part of an investigation into a robbery that occurred a couple hours earlier; police were engaged in a standoff with a barricaded robbery suspect and said the man had not responded to officers.
A police spokesman said a 21-year-old robbery victim was hospitalized after being stabbed in the abdomen, but his wounds were described as non-life threatening; the second victim was a 20-year-old who was assaulted but didn't require hospitalization.
Police advised people to avoid the area along Yandell as the standoff continued into the afternoon hours.
Comments
17 Comments
Wow! The weekend has even started yet.
No Alberto it’s not a white supremacist or Fort Bliss soldier.
I have never seen someone with so much hate. He hates law enforcement because he violates the law and gets fined or arrested. He hates the military because he was put out for something he did himself. He hates white people because he blames others for his own miserable life. When it comes down to it, what he really hates most, is himself.
I recall he posted a rant when he was High420Lonesome several years ago. He claimed white Mexicans made him feel bad growing up and picked on him. That’s what forms the basis of his hatred for whites. The best one is when he rants about us triple dippers getting handouts. Now that’s hilarious.
And, like all us triple dippers, we worked for our dippings. I suspect we all spent 45-50 years in the workforce.
Yep, 20 years in the Army, 9 years as a city cop and 20 years with DOJ. Earned two retirements and full Social Security. Not our fault alberta ruined his own life.
36 years for me and I have no problem not working now and dipping into the Govmt trough.
Madmike nice try. I dislike you because of your big mouth, stupid comments, always bashing the town u live in, always pointing out hispanics, making fun of immigrant drownings, etc. We love our town, our culture, our food, our people. Love myself, and no I’m not Alberto.
You give Hispanics a bad name. And yes you are conclusively Alberto.
It’s the caca brown brigade alberto.
The above double and triple dippers flaunt screwing the system. Live off the taxpayers.
You don’t pay any taxes nitwit.
Dang straight Pilgrim….and loving it.
So based on their length of work, the above are old white disgruntled men in their 70s. Wow! Who would think at that age you are still throwing shade! That’s why when you see one out there, we’ll, think about all they post. “Should have learned to swim!” ~ Delanders. Lol, open your own door racist white old man!
Look who’s talking. You’re at least 65 years old Alberto. Birth year 1956. Based on your years of work you have NADA to show for it. You are always jealous of us.
I can just imagine the job Madmike did as a city cop.
mande?