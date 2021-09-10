Central El Paso SWAT standoff after 2 hurt in robbery, stabbing

Crime

EL PASO,Texas -- A SWAT situation was unfolding in central El Paso on Wednesday as police surrounded a house located next to a bank building following a morning robbery and stabbing in which two men were injured.

El Paso police officers blocked off an area in the 2900 block of E. Yandell Street near Raynor around 11 a.m. as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter buzzed overhead in support of the SWAT operation.

Authorities indicated the SWAT call out occurred as part of an investigation into a robbery that occurred a couple hours earlier; police were engaged in a standoff with a barricaded robbery suspect and said the man had not responded to officers.

A police spokesman said a 21-year-old robbery victim was hospitalized after being stabbed in the abdomen, but his wounds were described as non-life threatening; the second victim was a 20-year-old who was assaulted but didn't require hospitalization.

Police advised people to avoid the area along Yandell as the standoff continued into the afternoon hours.