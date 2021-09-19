Skip to Content
Body found in car at east El Paso apartment complex

Police crime tape marks the area where a body was found in a car at an east El Paso apartment complex.
EL PASO, Texas -- Police found a body in a car parked in the lot of an east El Paso apartment complex on Sunday morning.

The discovery occurred at the Las Casitas Apartments at 9131 Sims Drive.

Investigators were on scene and erected yellow crime scene tape around the area where the car was located.

A police spokesman didn't immediately have further details, but told ABC-7: "At this time there are no safety concerns for the public."

