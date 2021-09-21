Man shot, wounded in gunfire at Las Cruces mobile home park near Field of Dreams

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted at a mobile home park on the west side of Las Cruces near the Field of Dreams athletics complex.

Police were dispatched in a large presence to the scene in the 2400 block of Sonrisa Loop near 17th Street on a report of an active shooter, according to scanner traffic.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene heard gunshots and observed an injured man being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital; his condition wasn't known.

Las Cruces police didn't immediately provide further details about the events unfolding or what sparked the gunfire.