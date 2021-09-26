Skip to Content
Man shot, seriously wounded in northeast El Paso

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in northeast El Paso.
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in northeast El Paso.

The shooting happened in the the 4600 block of Rutherford around 1 p.m.

First-responders said the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Crime scene tape was erected around the area where the gunfire occurred; police didn't immediately provide further details about what had unfolded and there was no word of any arrests.

