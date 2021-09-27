Woman arrested for stabbing of 13-year-old child in Lower Valley

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police arrested a 34-year-old California woman Monday on charges she stabbed and wounded a 13-year-old child multiple times with a knife.

Authorities said the attack happened about 2 a.m. in the 8500 block of Alameda in the Lower Valley.

A police indecent report said the woman "became upset after the 13-year-old child told the woman she did not want to do something."

After the stabbing occurred, police said neighborhood residents held the woman until officers arrived.

The child was hospitalized in stable condition, while the woman was jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators declined to name the woman because they said in doing so it could identify the child.