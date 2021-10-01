2 face drug charges after fentanyl is seized at El Paso ports of entry

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Back-to-back seizures of the dangerous synthetic drug fentanyl happened at two El Paso ports of entry this week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in both instances, agents were tipped off to wrongdoing by nervous behavior at inspection points.

A 30-year-old man was arrested after attempting to cross the Ysleta bridge with drugs on Wednesday, and a 48-year-old woman was arrested after trying to enter the U.S. with fentanyl at the Paso del Norte bridge on Thursday.

Both the man and the woman were arrested and are facing federal drug charges.