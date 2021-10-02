East El Paso violent family disturbance ends in multiple stabbings, injuries

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A violent family disturbance at an east El Paso home on Saturday afternoon ended with two people being stabbed and two others suffering other injuries, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Trudy Elaine Drive, where two stabbing victims were taken by ambulances to local hospitals. At least one of the victims was reported to be in serious condition.

A short time later, police arrested another injured man. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of Vista Granda, where some of those involved in the disturbance apparently fled. Officers took the arrested man to University Medical Center for treatment of a broken ankle.

No further details were immediately available from authorities.