Sunland Park resident wounded in hail of gunfire from drive-by shooter

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A Sunland Park resident was hospitalized Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds following an early morning drive-by shooting that targeted the victim's home.

Sunland Park Police Chief Javier Guerra told ABC-7 that more than 20 shots were fired from a high-powered rifle into the house located at the corner of First Street and Edgewood around 2 a.m.

He said a person in the home at the time of the gunfire was hit twice - suffering gunshot wounds to the chest and back; that individual survived and was hospitalized for treatment.

There was no word of any arrests yet in the shooting, nor did investigators indicate if they had determined a motive for the attack.