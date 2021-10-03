At least 1 hospitalized after downtown Las Cruces gunfire

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- At least one person was injured when multiple gunshots rang out in the heart of downtown Las Cruces late Saturday night, according to witnesses.

The gunfire came shortly before midnight on what was a bustling downtown nightlife scene, with bars and clubs busy as Pride Week drew to a close.

Police cordoned off a large crime scene on Water Street and Griggs Avenue, west of White's Music Box, as a helicopter flew around the area.

"There were seven to ten gunshots and everybody looked at each other to see if it was fireworks or actual gunshots," said Robert Palacios, who was attending a fundraising event at the Amador when the gunfire occurred.

"There was an ambulance and police flying down the road," said Palacios, who shot video in the moments after the gunfire that he provided to ABC-7. "The ambulance had already transported somebody. The officers were marking off the scene and putting down evidence markers."

A spokesman for the Las Cruces Police Department could not immediately provide details about the shooting, but indicated authorities would release further information sometime Sunday.