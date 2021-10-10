Late night shooting near Mayfield High School in Las Cruces

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A shooting occurred late Saturday night in Las Cruces near Mayfield High School.

The gunfire happened in the area of Picacho Avenue and Valley Drive, which is just down the street from the school.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries from the shooting or whether any arrests had been made.

Las Cruces police were on scene investigating, but didn't offer any further details on what had transpired.