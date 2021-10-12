Man arrested for wielding ax at deputy near Horizon City

Crime

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- A man is behind bars after allegedly wielding an ax at an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy.

It happened last Friday when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Ascension near Horizon City.



The Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez pulled an ax out of the back of a truck - and used it to threaten one of the deputies.



Gutierrez was taze,d subdued and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.



No details have been released regarding his bond.