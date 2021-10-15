1 dead, 1 wounded in south-central El Paso shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said one man was shot and killed, and another was injured in south-central El Paso during a fight early Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection of 32000 Durazno and 500 N. Copia streets about 12:20 a.m..

When an ABC-7 crew arrived, detectives had taped off the Cazadores Sports Bar and were investigating the scene.

Police said the victim who died was a man in his late 20s, possibly early 30s. The victim who was taken to the hospital was a man in his mid-30s and his condition was unknown at this time, according to police.

Police did not say if they had anyone in custody. They were asking anyone with information to contact them at 915-832-4400. Tipsters could also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 566-8477.